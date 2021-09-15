iHeartRadio
Spenny from Kenny vs Spenny Calls In To Talk About Norm MacDonld

Spenny of Kenny vs Spenny is a long time pal of mine and Spenny and I would always chat about Norm MacDonald, one of our favorite comedians. Spenny actually got to know Norm on a personal level and has been to his house in California and he called in to chat about Norm and his time spent with him. 

Check out Kenny and Spenny at The Laugh Shop in Calgary November 21st. 

