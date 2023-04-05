iHeartRadio
[SPOILER ALERT] The Mandalorian Cameo That Made Everyone's Week


**SPOILER ALERT*** I don't watch the Mandalorian, however I might have to start after seeing on Twitter that Jack Black made an appearance?! So cool!

He was alongside Lizzo in the latest episode of the show.
Check out the reactions from Twitter below:

 

 

 

For the most part, the cameo was very well received. HOWEVER... there's always one isn't there?

