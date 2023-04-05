[SPOILER ALERT] The Mandalorian Cameo That Made Everyone's Week
**SPOILER ALERT*** I don't watch the Mandalorian, however I might have to start after seeing on Twitter that Jack Black made an appearance?! So cool!
He was alongside Lizzo in the latest episode of the show.
Check out the reactions from Twitter below:
I talk a lot of shit about The Mandalorian but immediately perked up when Jack Black showed up looking like this pic.twitter.com/WYnnlQ4wNX— kambole (@kambolecampbell) April 5, 2023
Mandalorian Spoilers— Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023
Lizzo is hanging out with Grogu and Jack Black playing games. This blunt is going crazy rn #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FnKlgU7Wl1
The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 6— Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023
“Guns for Hire” is the craziest TV episode ever made #StarWars#TheMandalorian #JackBlack #Lizzo #ChristopherLloyd #Grogu #Knight pic.twitter.com/EVo2XivIDB
For the most part, the cameo was very well received. HOWEVER... there's always one isn't there?
Disney put Jack Black and Lizzo in an episode of "The Mandalorian" to kill Star Wars entirely https://t.co/elahJidraz— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 5, 2023