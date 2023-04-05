[SPOILER ALERT] The Mandalorian Cameo That Made Everyone's Week

**SPOILER ALERT*** I don't watch the Mandalorian, however I might have to start after seeing on Twitter that Jack Black made an appearance?! So cool!

He was alongside Lizzo in the latest episode of the show.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below:

I talk a lot of shit about The Mandalorian but immediately perked up when Jack Black showed up looking like this pic.twitter.com/WYnnlQ4wNX — kambole (@kambolecampbell) April 5, 2023

Mandalorian Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

Lizzo is hanging out with Grogu and Jack Black playing games. This blunt is going crazy rn #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FnKlgU7Wl1 — Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023

For the most part, the cameo was very well received. HOWEVER... there's always one isn't there?