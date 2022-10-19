Steel Panther Accidentally Landed On Easy-Listening Station...

LM Radio, in South Africa - an easy listening, daytime station had some issues recently with their database. When an error occurred - the song that played as a result was 'Glory Hole' by Steel Panther.

Just in case you're unfamiliar - here are some lyrics:

"There's a place in France where the naked ladies dance

There's a hole in the wall where you put your c*ck and balls

But you never really know who's sucking on the other side"

So - you can imagine the regular listener's surprise when this is what they heard.

The result was a publicly issued apology (that has since been deleted) to their listeners for airing that song at 2pm on a Sunday afternoon - as well as a note from Steel Panther themselves.

Facebook/SteelPanther