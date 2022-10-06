Steel Panther Announce New Album and Release New Song!

The CJAY 92 Halloween Howler at Grey Eagle Event Centre is coming up fast, Friday, October 28, 2022. to be exact.

Featuring Steel Panther, Black Stone Cherry and the Congregation. You can get your tickets HERE

Steel Panther announced a new album called 'On The Prowl', their sixth album which will be released on February 23rd 2024. That may be a little ways away, but they just dropped a new single this morning.

I am postive you will hear this one at the Halloween Howler!

Have a listen!

Steel Panther - "Never Too Late (To Get Some P**** Tonight)