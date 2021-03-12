Steel Panther Cover Van Halen And It's Really Good!

Steel Panther decided to use their time in 'lockdown' to do some covers of Van Halen and they did not disappoint !

“When we were playing weekly shows on the Sunset Strip, Van Halen music was essential to our set lists to keep the place rocking,” they said in a statement. “The music of that band is what helped shape who Steel Panther is today. The loss of Eddie Van Halen has affected each of us in the band and these covers are our tribute to him to say thank you for the joy Van Halen music has given us.” - Steel Panther via ultimateclassicrock.com

I'll be sure to hit a Steel Panther show up next time they are in Calgary.

Rock!

Chris Foord