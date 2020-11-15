iHeartRadio
'Suspect 208' - A Band Made Up Of Rock Stars Sons

Okay as I'm listening to Suspect 208, I'm freaking out, yes as i type right now... i'm all smiles. 

Suspect 208 has just released their brand new single 'Long Awaited' and my god it sound great... It's the voice!!!!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @londonhvdson

 

The voice is Noah Weiland... yep, the son of the late/great Scott Weiland. (Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver) and holy sh!t what a gift for all of us Scott fans. 

The rest of the band are also sons of rock stars..

London Hudson on Drums - Slash' Son (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver)

Tye Trujillo on Bass - Robert's Son (Suicidal Tendencies, Metallica) 

and on guitar is Niko Tsangaris (son of  Mr. Tsangaris)

check out their first single below and perhaps you too will jump up when you hear that voice! 

Rock!

Chris Foord

 

