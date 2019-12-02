Take a look at the Star Wars themed United Boeing 737

With the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, United Airlines in the U.S. have teamed up with Disney and developed a full Star Wars experience and themed Boeing 737. The plane is complete with custom seating bearing the symbols of the Resistance and the First Order, plus passengers receive commemorative Star Wars merchandise while listening to the movie soundtrack boarding the flight.

Also throughout the month of December, Stormtroopers will be walking through United Airport terminals.

United

Take a quick look at the United Boeing 737 custom Star Wars paint job:

If you plan on traveling and flying in the U.S. this Holiday Season, checkout United Airlines for the full Star Wars experience.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters December 20.