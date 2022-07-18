Taylor Hawkins Son Pays Tribute To Him By Playing Drums On My Hero Cover!
Shane Hawkins who is the son of the late Taylor Hawkins joined local band The Alive to pay tribute to his dad by playing drums on My Hero!
@lagtownsfinest The hawk wouldve been proud 🦅 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #fyp ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
And some more…
@lagtownsfinest Replying to @amm0195 recording the whole song took a back seat to watching it live and soaking up the special moment 🤙 @foofightersofficial @jazz5504 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
And SOME more…
@lagtownsfinest Replying to @heathgregory0 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
And a little MORE…
@lagtownsfinest Replying to @evanamaral320 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
The Alive also posted on Instagram : “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”
Also just so you know, The Alive isn’t just some random band. They opened for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza in Chille the week before Taylor died. It would be really cool to see Shane hop behind the kit during the Tribute concert to his dad in London and Los Angeles!
Here’s The Wembley Stadium line up so far
Welcome newly added guest artists to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London! Tickets are on sale today at 9AM local time. https://t.co/F6EhPQQIUw— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2022
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US & UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iVrKkSpC96
And the line up that JD, Ashleigh and I currently have tickets for in Los Angeles!
Welcome newly added guest artists to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in LA! Tickets are on sale today at 9AM local time. https://t.co/vUleYXceoQ— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2022
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US & UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ML9i3YoEn4