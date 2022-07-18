iHeartRadio
Taylor Hawkins Son Pays Tribute To Him By Playing Drums On My Hero Cover!

Shane Hawkins who is the son of the late Taylor Hawkins joined local band The Alive to pay tribute to his dad by playing drums on My Hero!

@lagtownsfinest The hawk wouldve been proud 🦅 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #fyp ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @amm0195 recording the whole song took a back seat to watching it live and soaking up the special moment 🤙 @foofightersofficial @jazz5504 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @heathgregory0 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @evanamaral320 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

The Alive also posted on Instagram : “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Alive (@the.alive)

Also just so you know, The Alive isn’t just some random band. They opened for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza in Chille the week before Taylor died. It would be really cool to see Shane hop behind the kit during the Tribute concert to his dad in London and Los Angeles!

Here’s The Wembley Stadium line up so far

And the line up that JD, Ashleigh and I currently have tickets for in Los Angeles!

