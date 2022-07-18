Taylor Hawkins Son Pays Tribute To Him By Playing Drums On My Hero Cover!

Shane Hawkins who is the son of the late Taylor Hawkins joined local band The Alive to pay tribute to his dad by playing drums on My Hero!

And some more…

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @amm0195 recording the whole song took a back seat to watching it live and soaking up the special moment 🤙 @foofightersofficial @jazz5504 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

And SOME more…

And a little MORE…

The Alive also posted on Instagram : “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”

Also just so you know, The Alive isn’t just some random band. They opened for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza in Chille the week before Taylor died. It would be really cool to see Shane hop behind the kit during the Tribute concert to his dad in London and Los Angeles!

Here’s The Wembley Stadium line up so far

Welcome newly added guest artists to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London! Tickets are on sale today at 9AM local time. https://t.co/F6EhPQQIUw



The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US & UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iVrKkSpC96 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2022

And the line up that JD, Ashleigh and I currently have tickets for in Los Angeles!