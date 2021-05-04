Terry Bradshaw Blasts Aaron Rodgers On Wanting To Play Elsewhere
Terry Bradshaw woke up today in a bad mood or so it seems.
On New York sports station WFAN, Bradshaw joined the Moose Maggie show and he didn't hold back!
‘It makes him look weak’ - Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers displeasure with the Packers— Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) May 3, 2021
"With him being that upset shows me how weak he is" - Terry Bradshaw
If the Packers decide to trade Rodgers, sources say it wouldn't be until June as Green Bay would save $16 million in cap space.
Denver and Jeopardy are the leading landing spots if Green bay grants his wishes.
