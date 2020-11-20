The 2021 CFL Schedule Is Out!

This weekend we were supposed to see the Stampeders defeat (insert team here) in the Grey Cup but damn covid ruined those plans. However the CFL decided to release the 2021 schedule. Thank you!!!

After two preseason games the Stampeders will kick off their season at McMahon Stadium hosting the BC Lions on Saturday June 12th. Excited? I am! get your tickets here.

The Stampeders will only see the Regina Roughriders in Week 3 in a home and home series but that's it for any more Rider green in Calgary unless they actually make the playoffs then they'll be back for the Western Final.

Yes the labour day game against Edmonton and the rematch the next weekend up North is also on the schedule.

Check out the full schedule here.

GO STAMPS GO!

Chris Foord