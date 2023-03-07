The Black Crowes Releasing Live Album

Shake Your Money Maker Live will include the best performances from more than 100 tour stops, plus covers of The Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" and "Rock & Roll" by The Velvet Underground.

Chris Robinson said "The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our 'Shake Your Money Maker' tour from the last two years. From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock 'n roll!"

The album comes out March 17th.

Here’s a glimpse of what the album will sound like!

The track list for The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live is:

1. Twice As Hard

2. Jealous Again

3. Sister Luck

4. Could I've Been So Blind

5. Seeing Things

6. Hard To Handle

7. Thick N' Thin

8. She Talks To Angels

9. Struttin' Blues

10. Stare It Cold

11. No Speak No Slave

12. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone

13. Soul Singing

14. Wiser Time

15. Thorn In My Pride

16. Sting Me

17. Remedy

18. It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)

19. Rock & Roll