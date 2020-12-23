The Calgary Flames 2021 Schedule Is Out! (full NHL schedule inside)

The shortened NHL season now has a schedule and the Flames will be playing our neighbours to the North a record 10 times this season!

That's because the Flames have been placed in a temporary all Canadian league. The Flames will play all the other teams in the division 9 times.

Imagine the rivalries... Oilers, Canucks, Jets, Canadiens, Maple Leafs and the Senators!

NHL.com

There will be no preseason this year and Players are reporting to camp within the next week.

The Flames will start on the road in Winnipeg on Jan 14th and on Jan 16th will return home for a home opener vs the Canucks... *NO FANS* The schedule will highlight a lot of 2 or 3 games spreads of playing the same team which will surely heighten the rivalies...they'll be sick of each other.

For the Flames full schedule see here.

For the Full NHL schedule see here.

GO FLAMES GO!

Chris Foord