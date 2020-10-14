The Central Library Is Now Offering Free Mental Health Support!
Such a cool initiative from the Calgary Central Library!
The Wellness Desk is available for anyone to visit in the afternoons or early evenings on a drop-in basis. Mental health professionals will be there to help with resources for anyone who wants to visit the Wellness Desk for free!
CLICK HERE for more information on the Wellness Desk!
