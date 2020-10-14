iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

The Central Library Is Now Offering Free Mental Health Support!

centralibrtesg

Such a cool initiative from the Calgary Central Library! 

The Wellness Desk is available for anyone to visit in the afternoons or early evenings on a drop-in basis. Mental health professionals will be there to help with resources for anyone who wants to visit the Wellness Desk for free!

CLICK HERE for more information on the Wellness Desk!

 

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!