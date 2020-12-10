THE FIRE PLACE CHANNEL - 2020 DUMPSTER EDITION

Well there's a good chance you'll be alone this Christmas or with the just the immediate family but hey you can sink in sadness with in unity with everyone else knowing that we'll all be watching the 2020 Dumpster Fire together.

AM/FM a production company out of Edmonton can take all the credit for this genius idea.

Merry Christmas,

Chris Foord

