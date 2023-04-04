The Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Soundtrack Is Here... And It's Awesome

Even if you're not a fan of superhero movies, I feel like Guardians of the Galaxy has a little something for everyone. Not to mention, the soundtrack is always a homerun.

The soundtrack is something to hold you off until the film's release on May 5th. Watch the trailer HERE.

Radiohead, “Creep (Acoustic)“

Heart, “Crazy on You”

Rainbow, “Since You Been Gone”

Spacehog, “In the Meantime”

Earth, Wind, and Fire, “Reasons”

The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”

Faith No More, “We Care a Lot”

EHAMIC, “Koinu no Carnival (from ‘Minute Waltz’)”

Alice Cooper, “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows”

The Mowgli’s, “San Francisco”

X, “Poor Girl”

The The, “This Is the Day”

Beastie Boys, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”

Florence + the Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”