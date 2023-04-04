iHeartRadio
The Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Soundtrack Is Here... And It's Awesome


Even if you're not a fan of superhero movies, I feel like Guardians of the Galaxy has a little something for everyone. Not to mention, the soundtrack is always a homerun. 
The soundtrack is something to hold you off until the film's release on May 5th. Watch the trailer HERE.

  • Radiohead, “Creep (Acoustic)“

  • Heart, “Crazy on You”

  • Rainbow, “Since You Been Gone”

  • Spacehog, “In the Meantime”

  • Earth, Wind, and Fire, “Reasons”

  • The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”

  • Faith No More, “We Care a Lot”

  • EHAMIC, “Koinu no Carnival (from ‘Minute Waltz’)”

  • Alice Cooper, “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows”

  • The Mowgli’s, “San Francisco”

  • X, “Poor Girl”

  • The The, “This Is the Day”

  • Beastie Boys, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”

  • Florence + the Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”

  • Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands”

 

 

