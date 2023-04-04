The Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Soundtrack Is Here... And It's Awesome
Even if you're not a fan of superhero movies, I feel like Guardians of the Galaxy has a little something for everyone. Not to mention, the soundtrack is always a homerun.
The soundtrack is something to hold you off until the film's release on May 5th. Watch the trailer HERE.
- Radiohead, “Creep (Acoustic)“
- Heart, “Crazy on You”
- Rainbow, “Since You Been Gone”
- Spacehog, “In the Meantime”
- Earth, Wind, and Fire, “Reasons”
- The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”
- Faith No More, “We Care a Lot”
- EHAMIC, “Koinu no Carnival (from ‘Minute Waltz’)”
- Alice Cooper, “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows”
- The Mowgli’s, “San Francisco”
- X, “Poor Girl”
- The The, “This Is the Day”
- Beastie Boys, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”
- Florence + the Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”
- Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands”