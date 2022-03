Enough is enough! With gas prices fully out of hand, Jesse and JD are here to take care of your fuel…

FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR.

On Monday, March 21st, 2022 we’re giving away $5,000 in gas, and it could be yours!

Tickets on sale Friday, March 18th, starting at 6 AM.

Get your tickets and full details via Rafflebox HERE.

Proceeds support bringing football back to Bowness High School!

Limited tickets available.