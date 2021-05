HEY CAN I BORROW $950,000?

That's how much is being asked for the Last Chance Saloon in Wayne, Alberta.

If you've ever been to this bar, you know how cool it is. Can you imagine RUNNING IT?!

Yes, apparently it's haunted but who cares?! Yes, it's a biker bar BUT THAT'S WHAT MAKES IT SO COOL!!!!!!

So, wanna jump in on this with me?

CREDIT: RE/MAX NOW