The Lives Of Brian - An Autobiography on AC/DC's Brian Johnson!

Brian Johnson has one of the most amazing stories in Rock N Roll.

In 1980 Brian was called down to London to rehearse for AC/DC, after the death of Bon Scott. He almost didn't go and in fact the reason he did go to London was for an opportunity to make some quick cash plus he had a ride. Good Think, As Brian Johnson once put it after eating a horrible sandwich at a restaurant "stood up, walked out the door and across the street basically into another life" ... Incredible! (Watch Brian say just that below)

Well Brian Johnson is finally coming out with a book on his life. Blue collar upbringing, limited success in his previous band Geordie, AC/DC and beyond!

I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th: https://t.co/39bW2wkR1h pic.twitter.com/aOlxfQYTa6 — Brian Johnson Racing (@BrianJohnson) April 12, 2021

The Lives Of Brian will be out on October 26th.

Rock!

Chris Foord