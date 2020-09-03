iHeartRadio
The New James Bond trailer is here

bond

We all know how James Bond movies go. Cars that do incredible things, a seemingly impossible task and beautiful women. That being said, I'm still a fan, and it will be Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond. Check out the new trailer that was released today.

~Reap

*Video courtesy of James Bond 007 via YouTube

