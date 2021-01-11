The NHL and Lake Tahoe!
This will be incredible. Now, why didn't they do this here? Seems like a no-brainer to me! Imagine seeing an NHL game played on Lake Louise. Come on , NHL!
~Reap
*Video courtesy of the NHL via YouTube
