The Nightrain - The Guns N' Roses Tribute adds SECOND show!

THE NIGHTRAIN - GUNS N' ROSES TRIBUTE

The January 22nd show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added! 

Thursday, January 21
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

 

Tickets on-sale NOW through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges. 
All ages.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS The Nightrain - Guns N' Roses Tribute at Delta Calgary South on January 21!

