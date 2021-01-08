The Nightrain - The Guns N' Roses Tribute adds SECOND show!
THE NIGHTRAIN - GUNS N' ROSES TRIBUTE
The January 22nd show is now SOLD OUT. Due to popular demand, a 2nd has been added!
Thursday, January 21
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre
Tickets on-sale NOW through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.
All ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKS The Nightrain - Guns N' Roses Tribute at Delta Calgary South on January 21!
