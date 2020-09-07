The Nine Lives Of Ozzy - Debuts Tonight
The Nine Lives of Ozzy debuts tonight on A & E and from watching the trailer it promises to be incredible. From a childhood in poverty, flirting with jail time to fronting the biggest heavy metal band of em all to majorly succesful solo career to TV Dad, this documentary will fill in all the blanks and stories in between... booze, drugs, plane crashes the list doesn't end with Ozzy.
Check out the trailer below and hit your guide on your TV to see if you get it. To read up more on the special click here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
*check out Ozzy on Letterman below!
