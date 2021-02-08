iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

The Offspring Tease A New Album

offspringCapture

Dexter and Noodles tweeted an audio announcement today on a new Offspring album!

Sounds like they have 'cry-wolfed' about new material before but this time it seems true.

Have a listen for yourself!

Sounds promising,

Rock!

Chris Foord

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!