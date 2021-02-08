The Offspring Tease A New Album

Dexter and Noodles tweeted an audio announcement today on a new Offspring album!

Sounds like they have 'cry-wolfed' about new material before but this time it seems true.

Have a listen for yourself!

A special announcement from Dexter & Noodles. pic.twitter.com/lSTggpjbvG — The Offspring (@offspring) February 8, 2021

Sounds promising,

Rock!

Chris Foord