The Offspring Tease A New Album
Dexter and Noodles tweeted an audio announcement today on a new Offspring album!
Sounds like they have 'cry-wolfed' about new material before but this time it seems true.
Have a listen for yourself!
A special announcement from Dexter & Noodles. pic.twitter.com/lSTggpjbvG— The Offspring (@offspring) February 8, 2021
Sounds promising,
Rock!
Chris Foord
