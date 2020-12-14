The One AC/DC Song Angus Doesn't Want You To Hear...

School boy clad AC/DC guitartist Angus Young recently spoke of a song he didn't like in their catalogue. Love Song appeared on the Australian version of High Voltage and was also sent out as a single with Baby, Please Don't Go (A Joe Williams cover) as the B Side which was a blessing in disguise.

Love Song was very different from most AC/DC songs, Bon Scott penned the lyrics but it was nothing like the sound of AC/DC and the song didn't jive with Radio DJ's in Australia - They simply turned it over and played the excellent cover of Baby, Please Don't go which went over very well.

“On our first album, High Voltage, we did a love song called ‘Love Song.’ That was very different for us, I didn’t know if we were trying to parody love songs of the time, because Bon [Scott] wrote the lyrics. I don’t even remember what the words are.” Angus Young - Vulture

Neither Love song or Baby, Please Don't Go made it to the international version of High Voltage but have been released on previous box sets and alternate releases.

Rock!

Chris Foord

Lyrics by Bon Scott - ACDC, Love Song

I can tell by the look in your eye

I can tell by the way you sigh

That you know I've been thinking of you

And you know what I want to do

Oh Jean

When you smile I see stars in the sky

When you smile I see sunrise

And I know you've been thinking of me

And I know how you want it to be

Oh Jean

I can tell by the things you say

I can tell that you know the way

And I know what you want me to do

Oh, I've got hearts and flowers for you

If you leave me you'll make me cry

When I think of you saying good bye

Oh the sky turns to a deeper blue

That's - that's how I'd feel if I lost you

Oh Jean