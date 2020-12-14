The One AC/DC Song Angus Doesn't Want You To Hear...
School boy clad AC/DC guitartist Angus Young recently spoke of a song he didn't like in their catalogue. Love Song appeared on the Australian version of High Voltage and was also sent out as a single with Baby, Please Don't Go (A Joe Williams cover) as the B Side which was a blessing in disguise.
Love Song was very different from most AC/DC songs, Bon Scott penned the lyrics but it was nothing like the sound of AC/DC and the song didn't jive with Radio DJ's in Australia - They simply turned it over and played the excellent cover of Baby, Please Don't go which went over very well.
“On our first album, High Voltage, we did a love song called ‘Love Song.’ That was very different for us, I didn’t know if we were trying to parody love songs of the time, because Bon [Scott] wrote the lyrics. I don’t even remember what the words are.” Angus Young - Vulture
Neither Love song or Baby, Please Don't Go made it to the international version of High Voltage but have been released on previous box sets and alternate releases.
Rock!
Chris Foord
Lyrics by Bon Scott - ACDC, Love Song
I can tell by the look in your eye
I can tell by the way you sigh
That you know I've been thinking of you
And you know what I want to do
Oh Jean
When you smile I see stars in the sky
When you smile I see sunrise
And I know you've been thinking of me
And I know how you want it to be
Oh Jean
I can tell by the things you say
I can tell that you know the way
And I know what you want me to do
Oh, I've got hearts and flowers for you
If you leave me you'll make me cry
When I think of you saying good bye
Oh the sky turns to a deeper blue
That's - that's how I'd feel if I lost you
Oh Jean
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollGet on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
CJAY 92 New Year's Weekend Bash VIP ExperienceRing in 2021 with the ONLY LIVE MUSIC experience in YYC... AHS APPROVED! Listen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse & JD for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!