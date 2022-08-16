The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Releasing A New Song This Friday... Here's Your First Taste
The fellas in the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been extremely busy over the last while.
They released an album earlier this year called Unlimited Love, and have another album, Return Of The Dream Canteen coming out this October.
On TikTok, they teased the first single off this upcoming album. It's called Tippa My Tongue and we'll get to hear the full song August 19th.
Check it out!
@chilipeppers
TIPPA MY TONGUE - AUGUST 19♬ TIPPA MY TONGUE - Red Hot Chili Peppers