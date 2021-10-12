The Rock made his rap debut, and well...

First things first...I LOVE The Rock but this whole rap thing is a head scrathcher.

Lets check it out first.



Tech N9ne featuring THE ROCK!

Here are the lyrics The Rock 'spits'



"It's about drive, it's about power, we stay hungry, we devour

Put in the work, put in the hours and take what's ours

Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin' with Strange

I change the game so what's my motherfuckin' name? (Rock)

What they gonna get though?

Desecration, defamation, if you wanna bring it to the masses

Face to face now we escalatin' when I have to put boots to asses

Mean on ya like a dream when I'm rumblin'

You're gonna scream, "Mama"

So bring drama to the king Brahma (Then what?)

Comin' at ya' with extreme mana (Ahoo, ahoo, ahoo)



[Outro: Dwayne Johnson]

Thank you brother Tech N9ne

Thank you Teremana

One take, that's a wrap

Face-off"

This reminds me of The Rock in Moana.

The internet doesn't agree with me thinking The Rock went too far out of his lane.



Crypt: "My man got the People’s Champ on this joint. This is legendary."

HawksNest: "The Rock is the greatest example of versatility. he's done everything at this point"



DougieG99: "When The Rock raised his eyebrow while rapping it sent chills down my spine"



Ummm alright, lets agree to disagree.



The Rock isn't the only celeb to take a shot at rapping and miss.



How could we forget Macho Man's run in the rap game?

Shaq tried it...

Megan Fox's Ex...Brian Austin Green also took a stab....