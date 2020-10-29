The Show 'No Cover' Has The Potential To Be Awesome!
If you're in a band, you gotta check this out. A new band wars type of talent show is coming out called 'No Cover'. It will pit actual bands, playing actual original material against each other. FINALLY! Your judges will be Alice Cooper, Lizzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Tosin Abasi, Bishop Briggs, and Kellin Quinn.
All band have a chance to win a massive prize, which includes a six figure recording contract!
You can enter the contest here: https://www.nocovershow.com/apply
~Reap
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Jesse & JD's Hell Yeah for HeroesNominate a Veteran or someone currently in the Military for a Jesse & JD Hell Yeah!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!