The Show 'No Cover' Has The Potential To Be Awesome!

If you're in a band, you gotta check this out. A new band wars type of talent show is coming out called 'No Cover'. It will pit actual bands, playing actual original material against each other. FINALLY! Your judges will be Alice Cooper, Lizzy Hale, Gavin Rossdale, Tosin Abasi, Bishop Briggs, and Kellin Quinn.

All band have a chance to win a massive prize, which includes a six figure recording contract!

You can enter the contest here: https://www.nocovershow.com/apply

~Reap