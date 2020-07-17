The Stampede Corral Is Starting To Come Down

The Stampede Corral has been meaningful to many Calgarian's since the 1950's and now the Corral with and all those memories is coming down. Over the course of the next 8 months items will be taken out and the building will come down in segments. No wrecking ball, no explosions. The corral was used for hockey , stampede wrestling events, tennis, concerts, rodeo's and so much more.

Sad, because i was a big fan of seeing shows there, especially with a floor ticket - Fond memories of watching Jack White, Stone Temple Pilots, Slash and many others perform there.

I wonder where the big picture of the Queen will go? Either way the Corral will be gone by March.

You can read up more on the Corral here.

Rock!

Chris Foord