The Suez Canal is the reason you don't have your sex toys yet!

If you haven’t heard that cargo ship is still blocking the Suez Canal. It’s been there for around six days and has caused approximately 59 BILLION dollars in delays haha. What an absolute nightmare. The ship was VERY stuck.

This Microsoft Flight Simulator mod features the cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal https://t.co/IlXAYIjSu9 pic.twitter.com/0GNcmmUmdJ — The Verge (@verge) March 28, 2021

Like I said, over $59 Billion Dollars in delays since the ship has been stuck. One of the delays, adult sex toys. A big European adult toy company says they're losing MILLIONS of dollars because they've got 20 entire shipping containers full of products (that’s a lot of sex toys) that can't get through the Suez Canal to get to them. Sex toys are in high demand because of the pandemic and they're considering doing what several other companies are doing: Re-routing their ship around the south end of Africa, but that can add a week to the shipping time AND adds a ton of extra costs. Not to mention PIRATES!

Somali pirates seeing the Suez Canal traffic jam pic.twitter.com/OA359780t5 — Snagletoothtiger (@jnags78) March 26, 2021

Engineers have been working around the clock to get the ship free . . . and they finally made some significant progress last night. I think it’s free now, great news for everyone waiting for their vibrators and sex swings.

BREAKING : EVER GIVEN ship has been UNSTUCK & Moving into #Suez Canal after 6 Days!!



Egyptian crew managed to float it moments ago. It’s 5:42 am there: pic.twitter.com/GoMlYjQerL — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 29, 2021

Follow the progress of the ship and the damage its doing here: IsTheShipStillStuck.com.