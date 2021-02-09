The Tragically Hip Are Taking A Beer Company To Court

One of, if not the most beloved Canadian band of all time has had enough.

The Tragically Hip have taken Mill St Brewing Company to court over the Brewers use of Gord Downie's Face, the song 100th Meridian and album covers to sell their 100th Meridian Amber Organic Lager.

exclaim, cbc, facebook

WHAT WERE THEY THINKING????

“Mill Street has used our band name, our albums, and even Gord Downie’s picture on their social media in connection with their 100th Meridian beer.”

For the official Statement Of Claim click here.

The 34 page report was issued today (Feb 9th)

Chris Foord