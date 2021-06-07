The Tragically Hip at The Juno's!

We'll forgive you if you didn't get a chance to watch The Juno's, or you just chose not to watch them. But if you did tune in, you got to see The Tragically Hip live in concert again. The first public performance together since Gord Downie passed away. They played “It’s A Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” with special guest, Feist. Check this out!



They also received the Humanitaran award for their countless philanthropic pursuits. Check out their acceptace speech!



