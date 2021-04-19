The Trews Release 'I Wanna Play' And We Want Them To Be Able To Play To!

The Trews released this new song on Friday called ‘I Wanna Play’







The Trews had perfect timing with this release...it came out as Doug Ford told Ontarians the province is shut down and they would be shot on site if they attempted to leave their home.



That may be a bit of a stretch, but whatever it was Doug Ford was telling Police to enforce in Ontario it doesn't appear they listened.





Enough about Politics, I'm glad our buds in The Trews are still writing, and still hungry to get back at it whenever they are allowed to do so again.



Hey Trews, we want you to be able to play to! Soon, hopefully. Calgary misses you!



"I Wanna Play"



I wanna get on a train in a global pandemic

I wanna go so far away I can't get back

I wanna tell her I miss her without sounding pathetic

I wanna know she's been waiting to hear me say that



I'm like a broken melody, I need some harmony

What's a verse without a chorus line?



I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna sing along with everybody

I'm not alright, I'm here alone tonight

I'm on the line if I can't be in love

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate



I'm gonna finish Netflix in a global pandemic

I'm gonna write her a million stupid love songs

I'm gonna look for signs and get all prophetic

Tell myself she's coming back and it won't be long



I'm thinking bout a divorcee who's half Chinese

And loved me for a little while



I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna sing along with everybody

I'm not alright, I'm here alone tonight

I'm on the line if I can't be in love

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play...



I'm gonna tell myself

You gotta go through hell

While I'm keeping score

On my vision board

I'm gonna eat, pray, love

To the lord above

Until she comes around



I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna sing along with everybody

I'm not alright, I'm here alone tonight

I'm on the line if I can't be in love

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna sing along with everybody

I'm not alright, I'm here alone tonight

I'm on the line if I can't be in love

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play, I wanna celebrate

I wanna play...