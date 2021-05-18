There's Nothing Chris Cornell Coudn't Sing!

Chris Cornell, one of the greatest voices in rock n roll passed away four years ago today. Four years ago today it really drove home how important mental health conversations can be. I remember thinking “how can a man as handsome and talented as Chris Cornell go out like that?” But when you’re as talented as Chris Cornell you never really go away, Chris left a lot for us to remember him with. You’ve heard Soundgarden, you’ve heard Audioslave…but I’m just here to remind you that Chris Cornell could sing literally anything. Have a listen to this.



Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)

Chris Cornell - Billy Jean (Michael Jackson)

Chris Cornell - Redemption Song (Bob Marley)





Chris Cornell - Imagine (John Lennon)





Chris Cornell - Patience (Guns N Roses)





Here's a bunch more of Chris Cornell covering famous songs. RIP man, gone but certainly never forgotten.