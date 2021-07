Joshua's Habit came roaring onto the rock scene 10 years ago with a kick ass track called Whiskey and Women.

Well now they're back with a new album and it ROCKS!

This weekend, treat yourself to The Hard Road, you will not be disappointed.

Check out Joshua's Habit - The Hard Road (entire album) on Spotify here and on Apple music here.

Can't wait to see these guys live again!

Rock!

Chris Foord