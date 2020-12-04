Things May Never Go Back To Normal For Some...

COVID 19 has been a bitch to everyone. I don’t think there is a single person that hasn’t been affected by whatever the hell is going on out there right now. Whether it’s financial loss, job loss, freedom loss or life lost we are all suffering in one way or another.

I want to share a rather a different side of the effects of COVID-19 with you here. One that involves loss and not at the hands of COVID-19.

It starts with my Grandmother - Anne Bradbury. The best person I have and will ever meet. This woman raised me from the time I was 6 years old and many would say until she took her last breathe. When I moved away from my home and family in Ontario back in 2017 to join the CJAY92 team I never thought everyone I loved would start to leave this rock and there would be no chance for me to say goodbye in person.

5 months after I arrived in Calgary we got the terrible news my grandmother had cancer in her lungs and brain - her life expectancy was short “maybe a couple weeks, maybe a couple years”. We almost got 3 years with her after her diagnosis. I was grateful everyday she was still alive - she fought her ass off. I’ll admit when I heard of her diagnosis my first instinct was to quit my job here at CJAY and return home to be with her. She is the reason I didn’t. She reminded me of how hard I worked to get here and she would be okay. I still sometimes have regrets of not being there for her in her final years/weeks/days/hours/minutes/seconds but she knew how much I loved her and that’s all I could ask for.

I am so happy I got to fly back 2 months before she passed and do 2 weeks of radio beside her hospital bed. Memories I will surely cherish forever.

Coffee and a radio show from the living room of my childhood home. Hanging with Grandma this week. pic.twitter.com/1oDwKHnhcU — Jesse Modz (@jessemodz) March 2, 2020

But why I am writing this? In the finals days of my Grandma’s life the world was on lockdown because of COVID-19. It was not safe to travel, it was not safe to visit. 30 minutes before my grandmother took her last breathe we Face Timed. She told me she loved me. I told her I loved her. We said goodbye. Then moments later my mom called me to say “she’s gone.”

The last moments with the person I adored more than anything were spent 1000’s of kilometres apart because of COVID-19.

To this day my family hasn’t had a funeral for the rock of our family. To this day I haven’t even seen those closest to me in my family since she passed. Again ...because of COVID-19.

That’s a tough pill to swallow...but we soldier on. It’s all we can do.

Now let’s skip forward a few months to present day. My grandfather - Wello Kase. An absolute beauty of a man. This man has been a workhorse his entire life - worked hard and played even harder.

2 weeks ago one of the strongest men I’ve ever known was placed on life support. He can’t breathe. There is a tumor in his throat completely blocking his airways. Due to a previous battle of throat cancer there is nothing they can do to help him. There was a chance he could have a procedure done at another hospital to prolong his life- but guess what? They wouldn’t let him in for a potential life saving surgery...why? COVID-19.

So instead of what could have potentially been a life saving procedure - my grandpa sits on life support with a sound mind unable to breathe. They had to perform a tracheotomy. He can no longer talk, no longer eat and he is declining extremely fast. He sits on life support with a sound mind, knowing he is dying, knowing if COVID-19 wasn’t a thing he could be home for Christmas - instead my family has been asked to play god and decide when we should pull the plug and let him go.

He told us that he doesn’t want to live like this anymore and asked us to pull the plug on his life support Wednesday morning. Tearfully we were going to fulfill his wishes.

Tuesday night - again I Face Timed my grandfather because I am not allowed to fly home and say goodbye in person. Again, for the second time in a few months I had to say goodbye to a person I love more than anything over FaceTime because of...you guessed it - COVID-19.

Just before we were supposed to play god and pull the plug on my grandfather he asked us for a couple more days. I guess a couple more days on life support Face Timing your family by yourself in a hospital bed is better than no life at all.

COVID-19 has been hell for so many people.

My story isn’t the most tragic, I know that. Everyone has their struggles. But the term “lets get back to normal” won’t happen for so many family’s. When COVID-19 is gone, people will still be without work, bills will still be piling up, and there will be a lot of empty seats at the dinner table.

I’m not looking for sympathy, not looking for condolences, we will soldier on, you will soldier on, we will all be okay, but for some, things will never be “normal” again.

Be good to eachother - anti-mask, pro-mask, left wing, right wing...whatever. The world is going through shit right now, everyone is dealing with something horrible behind the scenes because of the pandemic and the best thing we can do for eachother right now is be there for one another.

Now here’s a photo of a puppy to brighten the mood

This is so cute... pic.twitter.com/qgeBsMcX4Q — Popular Puppies 🐶 (@DaiIyPuppy) November 29, 2020

Thanks for reading if you made it this far, all the best to you and your family.

Jesse Modz