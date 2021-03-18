This Day 39 Years Ago, Randy Rhoads Played His Last Show (03/18/82)
Thursday March 18th 1982, guitarist Randy Rhoads played his final show. The following day Rhoads will be fatally killed along with the tour bus driver/pilot Andrew Aycock and hairdresser Rachel Youngblood from an airplane crash.
|
The story is surreal / tragic and is a must know for any rock fan. On Friday, March 19th join CJAY 92 as we remember the legendary Randy Rhoads all day.
Although a recording of Randy's last show is hard to find, treat your self to a show that Ozzy Osbourne did in Kalamazoo a month before on the same tour below.
For further reading on what happend on March 19th, 1982 click here.
Rock!
Chris Foord
