This Day 39 Years Ago, Randy Rhoads Played His Last Show (03/18/82)

Thursday March 18th 1982, guitarist Randy Rhoads played his final show. The following day Rhoads will be fatally killed along with the tour bus driver/pilot Andrew Aycock and hairdresser Rachel Youngblood from an airplane crash.

March 19, 1982 Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and former Quiet Riot member Randy Rhoads was killed when the plane he was riding in crashed. After driving much of the night, the band had stopped near a small airstrip. The tour bus driver, Andrew Aycock, talked the band's keyboardist, Don Airey, into taking a test flight in a '55 Beechcraft Bonanza, the joyride ended, and the plane landed safely. Then Aycock took Rhoads and Rachel Youngblood on another flight and attempts were made to 'buzz' the tour bus. The left wing clipped the bus, which sent the plane spiralling into a nearby house and bursting into flames. All three bodies were burned beyond recognition, and were identified by dental records. - Thisdayinmusic.com

Although a recording of Randy's last show is hard to find, treat your self to a show that Ozzy Osbourne did in Kalamazoo a month before on the same tour below.

