This Is What Dave Grohl Used To Listen To Backstage Before Every Foo Fighters Show
The Foo Fighters were on James Corden to chat about their new album, "Medicine at Midnight" recently. James Corden always makes me cringe but he had some decent questions for the boys, which led to some fascinating information about the band's past! Namely, the song that Dave Grohl used to play backstage to rev himself up before every show.
Would you believe me if I said THIS was that song?
I won't lie, this doesn't get me as amped as I imagine it did for Dave, but to each their own!
Check out the interview with James Corden by clicking THIS LINK.
