This Is What Nirvana Would Sound Like Today

Have you ever wondered what Nirvana and/or Kurt Cobain would sound like if he was alive today?

A company in Toronto used artificial intelligence to create a song based on Nirvana's music and some other musicians who famously died at age 27 (Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Amy Winehouse) to create this song. They decided to release it today, 27 years after Kurt Cobain died at 27 years old. Take a listen:

Pretty wild that this was done using AI, right?

