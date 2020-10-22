This Man's Partner Threw Him A Surprise Funeral...For His Birthday

Next time you're in charge of planning a birthday celebration for someone, definitely consider doing this.

A man in Utah was surprised in the most creative, hilarious and morbid way when his boyfriend threw him a surprise FUNERAL for his birthday.

It was organized so well. Guests were told to ignore him completely so he could act as if he was a ghost observing his own funeral, and they told funny stories about him and jokingly mourned his death with him in the room.

Obviously this isn't everyone's sense of humor, but if you have a darker sense of humor this would be amazing.

CLICK HERE to read more about the party!

Image: @EliMcCann /Twitter