This Snowplowing In Montreal Is So Oddly Satisfying To Watch

Listen, I'm not about to start comparing cities and saying Montreal is any better than Calgary...but when it comes to snowplow operations, they've definitely got a good thing going on.

I'm not sure what it is about this video. Perhaps the fact that it looks like the snow is being vacuumed up and tossed onto the pile of bigger snow? I don't understand why but it is very nice to watch.

I'm thinking we might want to follow their lead. Check out the video: