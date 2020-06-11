THIS SUMMER: Metallica Announce Box Set Release

In 1999 Metallica decided to have a gander at rocking out with a symphony, Metallica S&M turned some heads but the show in front of 3500 fans would be called a success.

20 years later, Metallica decided to do it again calling it S&M2 and this time in front of 18 000 screaming fans. Not only that, but Metallica along with the San Francisco Symphony opened up the brand new Chase Arena in their home town.

Metallica have since decided to release the full show show as a box set with an August release.

To read up more on the Metallica S&M and S&M2 click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord