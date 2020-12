If you're a fan of Seinfeld, You know. Besides, you may need to show your Feats Of Strength shovelling today. Check out this great tune! --sung by Robbie Lee-- --written/animated by Sam Chess-- Jasper Dutz (woodwinds), Jeremiah Blacklow (violins), Sam Chess (trombones), Chris Gelb (drums/sleigh bell), Abraham Pollack (bass)

*Video courtesy of Sam Chess Music via Youtube.