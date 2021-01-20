Thoughts On Mental Health And Compassion For The Homeless Community

In the days leading up to the annual Bell Let’s Talk day, I’ve done a lot of thinking about what I’d like to address on January 28th. I’m extremely privileged to have a platform that allows me to express my thoughts on such a significant day every year, and I don’t take that privilege lightly. So therefore, it is imperative that I utilize my platform correctly and honorably and do justice to the listenership that is available to me. With that in mind, I decided I wanted to focus on compassion in mental health.

That might sound very vague. You’ve seen and heard the words “compassion in mental health” endlessly over the last few years and decades. But I want to suggest that we look further in our compassion this year, and moving forward. We do a great job – for the most part – at being compassionate toward our closest people who may be struggling with mental illness. Our mother with PTSD, our friend with depression, our coworker with anxiety, our neighbor with OCD. They are all highly deserving of our empathy and support, but there is a large and very vulnerable population right here in Calgary that I feel doesn’t receive the same compassion as those close to us: The homeless population.

Recently I was in the company of someone who said something that shook me to the core. We were discussing where we would like to live in the future and she mentioned that she wouldn’t like to live downtown due to the homeless population. I asked her why that was a factor and she said “they make me uncomfortable”. It made me feel a little ill to be sharing space with someone with such little compassion for her fellow humans. I immediately called her out on her comment, telling her that her “discomfort” was nothing compared to the lives that those people live out on the street, but it fell on deaf ears.



Over the summer, I was driving back to Calgary from visiting my family in B.C. and I had a panic attack on the Trans Canada highway near Merrit. These are fairly common for me, so I had a feeling that I knew what I was dealing with, but if you’ve ever had a panic attack before then you know what it feels like: You truly think you’re dying. Just to be safe, I pulled into Merrit and went to the nearest hospital. I told the nurse I thought I was having a panic attack and that I needed to just be in the presence of other people and medical staff until I calmed down. She graciously told me that I could sit in the waiting room where there were other people and medical staff nearby for as long as I needed to, so I did. The waiting room was small but there were at least 10 other people in there, a few of whom were having a discussion about Merrit’s homeless population and drug addiction. I couldn’t believe some of the words coming out of these people’s mouths.

“They should be sent off somewhere else if they’re going to be hanging around causing problems here.” “It’s their own fault, nobody MADE them do drugs. What did they expect?”

“I just want them out of our town. I’m so sick of seeing them hanging out on the streets every day.”

I was significantly jarred, to say the least. It was clear that none of these people ever encountered addiction in their lives and hadn’t been personally impacted by it. Their cold comments (combined with my panic attack) made me feel physically ill. I stood up to leave after listening to this crap for about 10 minutes but before I left I told them I hope they never have anyone in their families that have to deal with addiction, based on the way they’re speaking about addicts and the homeless community. One woman chimed in and said “EXCUSE ME, my BROTHER is an addict and –“ but I had already slammed the door and headed to my car. I couldn’t believe the way they were speaking about their fellow humans.

The people that allegedly caused “discomfort” to my former friend and the people who were being discussed in that waiting room in Merrit all share something in common with you and I. They are human beings. Yes, they’ve travelled a different path in life than many of us have, but they are deserving of compassion and dignity just like you and I. For the most part, a great deal of the homeless population is dealing with mental illness. ADDICTION IS A MENTAL ILLNESS. But why don’t they get the same compassion as your mother with PTSD, your friend with depression and your coworker with anxiety? Why are they less of a human and less deserving? I hope this changes, and I hope it changes soon.

The next time we encounter a member of the homeless population, consider the fact that they very well may be dealing with intense childhood trauma, addiction, schizophrenia, or any number of other mental health situations and that could have lead them down this path. Without the support system I have in my life, the upbringing I was very lucky to have had, and the life I was born into, I very well could have become a member of the homeless community. The same goes for you.

Leading up to Bell Let’s Talk Day, I would like to encourage you to extend compassion toward members of the homeless population in this city, or whatever city you live in. It costs you nothing to be kind and have empathy toward your fellow human. These people are not a burden on us or our lives. They are not a “problem” in our community. They are someone’s child, spouse, parent, friend and above all, a fellow human being.

If you would like to find out more about getting involved and supporting the homeless community in Calgary, you can click this link here.