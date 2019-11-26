Throw Away That Old Pressure Cooker, because STAR WARS!!!!

"Well its time to pass on that grubby old pressure cooker for a newer fancy model," said no one ever but bare with me here...do you want a Star Wars theme pressure cooker or not?!

Sure you may not know how to use one or even what it's for in the first place but a Star Wars themed pressure cooker in the kitchen is everyone's dream appliance!

See, Christmas shopping done easy, so why not shop for one for your wife, kids or hell even for yourself as a holiday gift!

Just click here to see the varities.. The cookers made by Instant Pot range from $80 - $120 (us) depending on what you need as they have different sizes and functions.

The Chewie one seems a bit odd, I mean what are you cooking in there, chicken or Chewie??!!! I think I'd go for the R2D2 one just because its kinda looks an r2d2 character...

Feast!

Chris Foord

...oh and if your not finished there with Star Wars Kitchen appliances well check out the video below.