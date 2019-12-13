Tim Horton's and Wayne Gretzky - The Autograph
The Chief Marketer for Tim Hortons sat down with Wayne Gretzky and they were trying to come up with a unique commercial idea. They asked Wayne if he had any true stories he could share about Tim Hortons? The story he gave them about meeting the actual Tim Horton at a restaurant in 1967 when Wayne was 7 was almost too good to be true.
Walter Gretzky, Waynes Dad still has the napkin Tim Horton signed for Wayne.
Check this out!
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
Alexisonfire TicketsListen to The Krys Stewart Show all week to win tickets!
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!