Today, April 2nd Is World Autism Awareness Day

April 2nd is a wonderful day that has been marked for World Autism Awareness Day. The day itself is part of Autism Awareness month which is the etire month of April.

'April is World Autism Month. At Autism Speaks Canada, we’re committed to creating a kinder, more inclusive world for people with autism. Every year we lead a global effort to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. Once again, we invite you to join us in this important work. Your gift will help 1 in 66 children and youth in Canada and 70 million people worldwide with autism.

Throughout the month we will celebrate our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion by sharing real stories of autistics across all Canadian provinces and territories to shine a light on their strengths, dreams and struggles. We hope they will inspire others on the spectrum and create a more inclusive Canada. You can demonstrate your commitment to understanding and acceptance of people with autism every day by advocating, sharing stories, and lighting up the world with kindness. Thank you for doing your part in building a kinder world for people with autism.' -Autismspeaks.ca