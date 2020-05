I'm willing to bet you're itchiny for a mini donut fix, right?

If that's the case, you should definitely check out the YYC FOOD TRUCKS drive thru going to at McMahon!

It's happening today from 3PM - 8PM at McMahon Stadium and there will be food trucks there to satiate any kind of craving you've got going on.

CLICK HERE for all the details and rules to follow proper social distancing when you visit!