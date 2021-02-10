iHeartRadio
Tom Brady Drunk At Super Bowl Parade

tombradyScreenshot 2021-02-10 155137

Tom Brady is human, we think...well he gets drunk anyway, like today at the Super Bowl parade....

Tom should join the CJAY morning crew for the Calgary Stampede Parade sometime.

He'll fit in just fine!

Congrats on the 7th Goat.

A lot more footage of the parade below. 

Chris Foord

 

 

