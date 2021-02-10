Tom Brady Drunk At Super Bowl Parade
Tom Brady is human, we think...well he gets drunk anyway, like today at the Super Bowl parade....
Tom should join the CJAY morning crew for the Calgary Stampede Parade sometime.
He'll fit in just fine!
Congrats on the 7th Goat.
A lot more footage of the parade below.
Chris Foord
Tom Brady’s angle of the trophy throw to Gronk 😳— ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021
(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/lyi20zhdmx
