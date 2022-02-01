Tom Brady Has Officially Retired

The news was on and off throughout the weekend and in some ways taking attention away from the NFC and AFC Championship games however Tom Brady has officially done it....

Tom Brady officially retires. Among his posts… pic.twitter.com/o9GqgRKsoO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions, And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” - Tom Brady.

What's next for Tom Brady is anyone's guess but we know he'll be in the Hall Of Fame on his first year of eligibility.

10 Super Bowl appearances

7 Super Bowls.

Tom also finishes as the NFL's all time leader in yards passing 84,520 and TDs 624.

For more on Tom Brady's retirement click here.

Thanks for years of amazing football Tom!

Rock!

Foord