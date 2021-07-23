Tom Hanks and Black Keys Present The Cleveland Guardians

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians are officially changing their name to the Guardians.

The move comes after years of backlash from the Native community.

"We acknowledge the name change will be difficult for some of us, and the transition will take time,It is our hope and belief this change will divert us from a divisive path and instead steer us towards a future where our fans, city, and region are all united as Cleveland Guardians." - Team Owner Paul Dolan via cnn.com

The change will take effect next season.

Check out the short video presenting the new name, read by Tom Hanks with music by The Black Keys:

Rock!

Chris Foord